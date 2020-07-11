Buildings should be a right balance between aesthetics and sustainability, Naidu tells architects

Left Menu
Future buildings should strike a right balance between aesthetics and sustainability, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday pitching for the use of solar power to make new structures environment-friendly. The vice president emphasised on the need to strike the right balance between aesthetics and sustainability while creating structures. Naidu observed that India is home to many monuments which were created by artisans using local materials and techniques.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 14:11 IST
Future buildings should strike a right balance between aesthetics and sustainability, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday pitching for the use of solar power to make new structures environment-friendly.  Virtually addressing an event of the Indian Institute of Architects, he urged experts to adopt and promote green architecture. He said that the use of renewable energy sources such as solar energy should be promoted in new building projects. The vice president emphasised on the need to strike the right balance between aesthetics and sustainability while creating structures.

Naidu observed that India is home to many monuments which were created by artisans using local materials and techniques. Calling for the creation of a self-reliant, resilient and inclusive architecture, he asked the professionals to draw inspiration from India's diverse architecture and take the legacy forward by adopting the designs and concepts that are environment-friendly and best suited to the needs of the people, an official statement said. Naidu highlighted the need to promote culture and heritage of the respective areas in these projects. He also called for the involvement of local artists and artisans in these projects. "This will not only keep the essence of the culture of the place alive but will also encourage and give employment to the immensely talented craftsmen, who are struggling to keep our culture alive through their work," he said.

Referring to urban flooding and water logging during heavy rainfall, he called for finding ways to ensure an effective drainage system. Expressing concern over the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the health and livelihoods of people, the vice president said the construction sector was severely affected due to massive decline in on-site works and called upon the architects and designers to answer the challenge posed by the pandemic.

"Architects need to explore new ideas and create a dialogue across design boundaries to help find solutions that can address the pandemic and its aftermath”, he said..

