Unable to bear with daughter's death, man commits suicide
Hyderabad, July 11 (PTI): A 37-year-old government employee allegedly committed suicide on Saturday as he was apparently depressed over his daughter's death, police said. Kalyan Rao ended his life by jumping before a moving train at Bhongir Railway Station, the police said. Rao's six-year-old daughter was killed allegedly by his wife's lover Karunakar, they said.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-07-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 18:17 IST
Rao's six-year-old daughter was killed allegedly by his wife's lover Karunakar, they said. Karunakar slit the throat of the girl on July 2 and also tried to end his life thinking her mother has become close to another man, they said.
A case has been registered against Karunakar for allegedly killing the girl, they added..
