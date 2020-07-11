Left Menu
Lockdown in Assam's Kamrup metropolitan district extended till July 19

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited, no citizen will be allowed to venture out of their homes with private vehicles - both two and four wheelers-which are banned, except for medical emergency. All government, autonomous/subordinate and private offices shall remain closed along with business/commercial establishments, shops and trade activities, except all stand- alone grocery and stationery shops dealing in personal hygiene goods are allowed to operate between 9 am to 4 pm.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 21:54 IST
The ongoing lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati city falls, has been further extended for a week from July 12 due to large scale spread of COVID-19 cases, Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said on Saturday. The 14-day lockdown in the district was scheduled to end at 6 pm on Sunday but the district magistrate has reported that there is continuing large-scale spread of COVID-19 occurring in almost the entire district which may be a major threat to public health, hygiene and safety of the general population, he said.

"Due to extensive testing, isolation and other restrictive measures, community spread of COVID-19 has been contained to some extent and this necessitates further extension of prohibitory measures to contain the spread of the pandemic," he stated. The order will come into effect from 6 pm on Sunday and will remain in force till July 19.

Guwahati city has reported a surge of positive cases with 6,221 since June 24 following which a complete lockdown was imposed in the entire district on June 28. Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited, no citizen will be allowed to venture out of their homes with private vehicles - both two and four wheelers-which are banned, except for medical emergency.

All government, autonomous/subordinate and private offices shall remain closed along with business/commercial establishments, shops and trade activities, except all stand- alone grocery and stationery shops dealing in personal hygiene goods are allowed to operate between 9 am to 4 pm. All industrial establishments shall remain closed except continuous process industries would be allowed to function, subject to workforce staying in the premises and outwards and inwards movement during the lockdown period will not be allowed.

All public transport and hospitality services shall remain suspended and all educational, research, training, coaching institutions shall remain closed. All places of worship shall remain closed, no religious congregations will be allowed, not more than 20 people will be permitted for funerals and all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and other functions shall be barred.

Exceptions for defence, central and state police forces, district officials, health services, disaster management and all other essential services allowed in the ongoing lockdown will remain in force. House to house sale of fruits and vegetables shall be allowed between 8 am to 2 pm shall be allowed from Monday to Friday.

E-commerce activities supplying fruits, vegetables and other essential items are allowed to operate between 10 am to 4 pm from Monday to Friday. All other restrictions other than those specified as exempted shall remain prohibited until further orders and no person shall be allowed to venture out simply on the grounds of being employed in the exempted category of services, the order stated.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for health and essential purposes. The chief secretary directed the district magistrate to identify elderly citizens and sick persons at home and put in place a mechanism to ensure availability of critical care where required.

He also directed that supply of essential food items are provided to the poorest of the society and passes shall also be issued to NGOs willing to supply cooked food to the poor..

