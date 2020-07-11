11 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh

Eleven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,183, officials said. According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman, four of the fresh cases were reported from Una, three from Kangra, two from Solan and one each from Sirmaur and Hamirpur.

The new cases reported in Kangra include a 50-year-old man from Basa village, who had recently returned from Sangrur, and a 65-year-old man from Gharjarot in Jawali, who is a contact of a COVID-19 patient, said Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati. A 37-year-old man who was brought for checkup to Medical College Tanda by police from Una district was also found positive for coronavirus, Prajapati added.

The virus has so far claimed 10 lives in the state. While 895 infected people have recovered, 13 migrated out of the state, officials said. Twenty-three more patients -- nine in Hamirpur, four in Shimla, three in Chamba, two in Lahaul-Spiti, one each in Una, Bilaspur, Mandi, Solan and Kangra -- recovered from the infection on Saturday, Dhiman said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 263, he said. Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 75, followed by 50 in Kangra, 35 in Hamirpur, 28 in Kinnaur, 26 in Una, 13 in Bilaspur, 11 in Shimla, 8 in Chamba, 7 in Mandi, 6 in Sirmaur, three in Kullu and one in Lahaul-Spiti, Dhiman said.