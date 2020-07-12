COVID-19: 18 personnel at Mumbai's Raj Bhavan test positive
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is fine and has self isolated himself as a precautionary measure, another official said. Two Raj Bhavan employees tested positive last week, after which 100 others there got tested, of which 16 have tested positive, the official said.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 11:27 IST
Eighteen personnel at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai have tested coronavirus positive, a civic body official said on Sunday. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is fine and has self isolated himself as a precautionary measure, another official said.
Two Raj Bhavan employees tested positive last week, after which 100 others there got tested, of which 16 have tested positive, the official said. Among those who tested positive are senior staff members at Raj Bhavan, sources said.
Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, registered a record single-day jump of 8,139 new cases on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 2,46,600 positive cases. The record rise in daily cases was seen on a day the state government announced a 10-day long lockdown in Pune district.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhagat Singh Koshyari
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai
- Raj Bhavan
- Pune
- India
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Buildings in slums of north Mumbai to be sealed
Mumbai attack convict Headley cannot be extradited to India; Rana faces extradition: US attorney
Mumbai, June 27 (PTI) Top stories from the western
Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally rises to 1,59,133 with 5,318 new patients detected, death toll reaches 7,273 with 167 new fatalities: state health department.
Ready to re-open gyms with precautions in place against COVID-19, say Mumbai gym owners