595 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha on Sunday reported 595 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,121 in the state, informed the Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha Government. Out of the total, 4,677 are active cases, while 8,360 people have recovered. So far, 64 people have died after contracting the infection in the state.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 new cases and 551 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on Sunday. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, this includes 2,92,258 active cases, and 5,34,621 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The toll due to the disease has reached 22,674 in the country. (ANI)