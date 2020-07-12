2 new COVID-19 cases, Himachal Pradesh's tally reaches 1,184
ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 12-07-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 13:41 IST
Himachal Pradesh has recorded two new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,184, said State Health Department.
The total number of cases include 262 active cases, 898 recoveries and nine deaths, State Health Department informed.
Meanwhile, India's count of coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 8,49,553 cases while the toll due to the disease stood at 22,674. (ANI)
