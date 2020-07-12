Palghar: Guj-bound truck catches fire, traffic hit for an hour

A truck carrying plasticgranules burst into flames on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway inTalasari in Palghar on Sunday morning, leaving traffic stalledfor over an hour as firemen tried to douse the blaze, anofficial said

The incident happened at around 9am and the truck wason its way from Bhiwandi near here to Sarigam in Gujarat'sValsad district, a Talasari police station official said

"The fire has been put out but the truck is fullygutted. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was stalledfor over an hour but has now resumed," he informed.