Man booked for making fake medical certificates and e-passes

The crime branch of Pune police on Sunday registered an offence against a man for allegedly making fake medical certificates and e-passes for travel during the lockdown, a senior official said. The accused is a resident of suburban Hadapsar and works as an agent, he said.

According to the official, the Seva cell, which issues e-passes on behalf of Pune police, had received a complaint against him. "To verify the complaint, the Seva cell staff contacted the agent and sought an e-pass for travel to Nashik.

He demanded Rs 2,500 for the pass and Rs 500 for medical certificate. He demanded Rs 1,500 advance for it," he added. After sending the details to the agent and paying the money online, he immediately sent a medical certificate without any health check-up, the official said.

A case was registered at Hadapsar police station against him and investigation was on..