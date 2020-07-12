Left Menu
Delhi records 40 percent less rainfall; 'good' rain not likely for another week

Since June 1, when the monsoon season began, the city has recorded just 79.7 mm rainfall against the normal of 132.6, a deficiency of 40 percent. According to the IMD, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than the usual date of June 27.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 20:08 IST
Despite the monsoon arriving early in the national capital, rains have remained subdued so far, with the city recording 40 percent rainfall deficiency.  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the rain forecast for the next seven days is also bleak.  Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of the IMD, said the monsoon trough shifted towards north, thus leading to only light rain in Delhi over the last few days. Also, there was no strong weather system affecting the region, he added.

"Usually, during this time, a strong weather system forms in the Bay of Bengal, moves towards northwest India and enhances monsoon activity." Srivastava said only on and off light rains are expected over the next few days. "Good rainfall is not likely for another week." In July, at least three weather stations in Delhi have recorded less than normal precipitation. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, has gauged 44 mm rainfall against a normal of 65 mm, a deficiency of 32 percent.  The Lodhi Road weather station has recorded 50.1 mm rainfall, which is 23 percent less than the normal of 65 mm.   The Palam weather station has so far recorded 81.3 mm precipitation, slightly less than the normal of 81.6 mm.  Since June 1, when the monsoon season began, the city has recorded just 79.7 mm rainfall against the normal of 132.6, a deficiency of 40 percent.

According to the IMD, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than the usual date of June 27. Normal rainfall was then predicted in the national capital during the season.

