Delhi man robbed of Rs 25 lakh near Shastri Nagar metro station

A 31-year-old man was allegedly robbed of Rs 25 lakh by two bike-borne men near the Shastri Nagar metro station, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on July 10 when Manish Verma, who works at a packaging unit in Rohini Sector-3, was returning to the office after collecting Rs 25 lakh from a man in Kucha Ghasiram on the instructions of his boss, they said.

When Verma reached near the Shastri Nagar metro station, two-bike borne men indulged him in a conversation and fled away with his polythene bag containing the cash, according to police. Based on a complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and efforts were being made to trace the culprits, police said, adding that the CCTV footage was being scanned to identify the routes taken by the accused.