Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 key accused in gold smuggling case remanded to judicial custody

An NIA Court in Kochi on Sunday remanded to judicial custody the alleged kingpin in the sensational Kerala gold smuggling case and another key accused as Central agencies expanded their scope of investigation and held more suspects for their role in the case.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-07-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 22:28 IST
2 key accused in gold smuggling case remanded to judicial custody

An NIA Court in Kochi on Sunday remanded to judicial custody the alleged kingpin in the sensational Kerala gold smuggling case and another key accused as Central agencies expanded their scope of investigation and held more suspects for their role in the case. Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the two key accused in the case were remanded to custody on Sunday, a day after their arrest from Bengaluru in connection with the case that has led to a political storm, targeting the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government.

The arrested duo took the mandatory COVID-19 test before they were produced before the NIA special court, where the investigation agency moved an application seeking their custody for interrogation. The Court, which for the time being remanded them to judicial custody, will on Monday consider the NIA application seeking custody of the accused.

After their remand, the two were sent to coronavirus care facilities, official sources said. Meanwhile, widening the scope of investigation, Central agencies on Sunday carried out searches at various places across the state and picked up some suspects allegedly having a role in the illegal trade of gold.

Highly placed sources told PTI that evidence collected from various places "clearly suggest the role of some powerful persons" of the state in the smuggling of the yellow metal. They would be summoned for questioning after a thorough scientific scrutiny of the evidence being gathered in the ongoing investigation, they said.

Besides NIA and Customs, other central agencies dealing with the financial offences are also involved in the probe. The sleuths from the Customs (Preventive) Division, have taken into their custody a man, suspected to be a major player in the gold smuggling in the state, after conducting raids at his residence in north Kerala.

Earlier in the morning, workers of the Congress and BJP staged protests at several places in the state as the two were being brought to Kochi in vehicles from Bengaluru. The protesters, raising slogans against the CPI(M)-led LDF government, assembled at various places, including outside the Taluk hospital, Aluva in Ernakulam when the duo were brought there for the mandatory COVID-19 test.

The protesters had also assembled near the NIA office here where Swapna Susresh and Sandeep Nair were first taken, but were chased away by police. The NIA had on Saturday taken into custody Suresh and Nair, both of whom were on the run, in connection with the bid to smuggle over 30 kg of gold using diplomatic channels through the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

Suresh, a former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, and Nair are among the four people booked by the central agency in connection with the case of smuggling of the gold, which arrived in a diplomatic baggage at the airport and was seized by the Customs on July 5. The NIA had on Friday registered FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and said it has taken up the probe as the case has international linkages and initial inquiries revealing the proceeds of the smuggled gold could be used for financing terrorism in India.

The gold, valued at around Rs 15 crore, was seized by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi. Suresh, Sarith and Nair of Thiruvananthapuram and Fazil Fareed of Ernakulam have been arraigned as accused.

Meanwhile, sharpening his attack against the ruling Left front on the issue, Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala alleged Kerala has become a "hub" of smuggling of gold and wanted the NIA to expand its ambit of probe. With the premier investigating agency probing the case, having arrested key accused including the alleged kingpin Suresh, Chennithala said NIA should investigate the possible role of government officials.

Referring to the removal of IAS officer M Sivasankar as principal secretary to the Chief Minister and IT Secretary after his name emerged in the case, the senior Congress leader alleged that the action itself speaks about the link of the gold smuggling mafia with the state government. "The Chief Minister was forced to remove the officer from the post of his principal secretary following the emergence of some telling evidence of his links with Swapna," Chennithala told PTI.

"I don't think any state government agency would carry out a free and fair probe into the illegal nexus between mafia and ruling dispensation," he alleged. Therefore, the NIA should expand its probe in the case covering the possible role of the higher ups in the state government, he said.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Divvya Chouksey dead

Actor-singer Divvya Chouksey passed away on Sunday after a year-and-a half long battle with cancer. She was 28. According to director Monjoy Mukerji, who worked with the actor in her debut Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara in 2016, Divvya breathed her...

U.S. prison employee preparing for executions tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member involved in the preparation of the first executions of U.S. federal prisoners in 17 years has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Bureau of Prisons said on Sunday. In a court filing, the bureau said the employee ba...

Surgeon general urges face coverings

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday the Trump administration is trying to correct its guidance from earlier in the coronavirus epidemic that wearing face coverings was not necessary. With virus cases surging and many states and cities ...

NIA arrests 2 in Pune for alleged links with IS-Khorasan

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday arrested two persons, including a woman who had been identified as a fedayeen in 2018, here in Maharashtra in connection with a case pertaining to activities of the Islamic State Khorasan Province...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020