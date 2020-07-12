Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prepare action plan to supply river water to agriculture lands: CM to officials

Rao, who held a review meeting on identifying the areas where irrigation facility was not available and discussed plans to supply water to those regions, also said all the Wings of the irrigation department should be brought under one umbrella. "The state government is constructing major irrigation projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers clearing several hurdles, spending a lot of money.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-07-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 23:41 IST
Prepare action plan to supply river water to agriculture lands: CM to officials

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday directed officials concerned to formulate an action plan to supply river water coming from the irrigation projects to as many agricultural lands as possible in the state. Rao made it clear that the state government had no other priority item on the agenda to create water facility for the farmers, an official release said here.

He said water from the projects should first be utilised to fill the tanks, later reservoirs and finally the Ayucut. Rao, who held a review meeting on identifying the areas where irrigation facility was not available and discussed plans to supply water to those regions, also said all the Wings of the irrigation department should be brought under one umbrella.

"The state government is constructing major irrigation projects on Krishna and Godavari rivers clearing several hurdles, spending a lot of money. The TRS government had given top priority to the irrigation sector," Rao was quoted as saying. "With Kaleswaram and other projects, we now have availability of water in abundance. We have to utilise water completely. We have to supply water to more Ayucut," he said.

"Examine the capacity of canals whether they can supply water to the last piece of land in the Ayucut," Rao told the officials. He further said all tanks and check dams should be filled with water in Telangana state.

"Irrigation sector in Telangana state has become bright. Major projects, canals, reservoirs have come up and tanks were revived.

A network to supply water to one crore acres is in place. It is important to maintain the network. Prepare Plans to maintain each and every project," he said during the meeting.

The CM also instructed authorities to carry out maintenance works and repairs every summer. Ministers KT Rama Rao, Koppula Eswar, S Niranjan Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, were among others who attended the meeting. PTI VVK ROH ROH

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Firefighters battle blaze on navy ship at San Diego base

San Diego firefighters were responding to a blaze aboard the military ship USS Bonhomme Richard after an explosion caused at least one injury, the San Diego Fire Rescue Department said on Sunday. Video footage of the scene showed several fi...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:23 PM EDT on Sunday, July 12

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 223 PM ET on Sunday - - - -AUTO RACING Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series at Kentucky AUTORACING-NASCAR-KENTUCKY, Field Level Media- - - - GOLFCoverage of final-round play of the PGA Tour -- Workday Charity Op...

Actor Divvya Chouksey dead

Actor-singer Divvya Chouksey passed away on Sunday after a year-and-a half long battle with cancer. She was 28. According to director Monjoy Mukerji, who worked with the actor in her debut Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara in 2016, Divvya breathed her...

U.S. prison employee preparing for executions tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member involved in the preparation of the first executions of U.S. federal prisoners in 17 years has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Bureau of Prisons said on Sunday. In a court filing, the bureau said the employee ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020