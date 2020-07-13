Left Menu
Sher-e-Kashmir University organizes agripreneurs meet on doubling farmers' income

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu has organized agripreneurs meet at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kathua to encourage farmers for processing and value addition in agricultural production.

A visual from the meeting. . Image Credit: ANI

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu has organized agripreneurs meet at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kathua to encourage farmers for processing and value addition in agricultural production. While addressing, Professor JP Sharma emphasised upon value addition, processing and marketing of farm produce to achieve the aim of doubling farmer income. Pointing towards 15-20 per cent of post-production losses, he suggested for surplus management by involving farmers in processing activities for increasing share in consumer's rupee.

Professor JP Sharma Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu and Dr. SK Gupta, Director Extension, Dr. Amrish Vaid, Chief Scientist and Nodal Officer, Mega Seed Project were present in the meeting. They inspected the field working, Poly greenhouse cultivation and nursery raising in the presence of FPO members and progressive farmers. He suggested Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) to work on the principle of "One Commodity One District" as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further suggested for establishment of some compulsory demo units in KVK such as Integrated Farming System, Value addition and processing and Farmer's participatory seed production etc.

He also directed to work in convergence mode with the involvement of state departments, NABARD and ICAR institutes. Besides, Prof. Sharma also inspected the technology park of KVK and had a discussion on new varieties introduced by KVK.During the Agripreneurs' meet, successful entrepreneurs in the area of mushroom floriculture, honey, vermicomposting, turmeric etc. shared their experiences with the fellow farmers. A farmer said, "Processing will reduce wastage and improve our income". (ANI)

