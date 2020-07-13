CBSE class 12 exam results declared

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for Class 12 examinations 2020. As per CBSE, with 88.78 percent pass percentage this year for Class 12, the pass percentage has increased by 5.38 percent.

Last year, the pass percentage was 83.40 percent. The Class 12 board results could be viewed on the CBSE official website.

Earlier, a fake release had surfaced on social media which stated that the Class XII results will be announced on July 11 and Class X results will be out on July 13.