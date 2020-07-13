Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala govt respects SC verdict, will implement it, says Devaswom minister; Royal family welcomes decision

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Monday the state government respects the apex court judgement upholding rights of the Travancore royal family in the administration of the Padmanabha Swamy temple here and will implement it.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 13-07-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 13:50 IST
Kerala govt respects SC verdict, will implement it, says Devaswom minister; Royal family welcomes decision

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Monday the state government respects the apex court judgement upholding rights of the Travancore royal family in the administration of the Padmanabha Swamy temple here and will implement it. "The state government welcomes the apex court order.

We still need to analyse the Supreme Court order. The detailed order is yet to come. We will implement the Supreme Court verdict," Surendran told the media. The government respects the verdict, he said.

Some people near the temple, apparently overjoyed at the verdict, were seen distributing sweets. Upholding the rights of the Travancore Royal family in the temple's administration, the apex court had on Monday set aside the 2011 verdict of the Kerala High Court which had directed the state government to set up a trust to take control of the management and assets of the famed temple, considered one of the richest shrines in the country.

Welcoming the verdict, the Travancore Royal family said they were happy with the judgement. In a message, the Royal family said,"We regard today's Supreme Court verdict as the blessing of Padmanabha Swamy not just for the family, but for all his devotees." "We pray for his continued benevolence on all humanity to keep us all safe and well. Thank you all who stood by us in these difficult years. God bless you", a senior member of the Royal family Pooyam Tirunal Gowri Parvati Bayi said.

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said that as an interim measure, the District Judge of Thiruvananthapuram will head an administrative committee to manage the affairs of the temple. The top court delivered the verdict on a batch of appeals, including the one filed by the legal representatives of the Travancore royal family, challenging the January 31, 2011 verdict of the high court in the matter.

The sprawling temple, an architectural splendour in granite, was rebuilt in its present form in the 18th century by the Travancore Royal House which had ruled southern Kerala and some adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu before integration of the princely state with the Indian Union in 1947.PTI RRT UD SA SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri.DEATHS AND I...

Singapore deports 10 Indians, bars their re-entry for violating circuit breaker rules

The Singapore government has deported 10 Indian nationals, including students, and barred them from re-entering the country for violating the circuit breaker rules enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials said on Monday. Th...

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Johnnie Walker scotch whisky will be available in plastic-free bottles from early 2021, Diageo Plc said on Monday, as the worlds biggest spirits maker ramps up efforts to tackle plastic waste. The new bottle, developed in partnership with v...

Russia to push back deadline for $360 bln spending on national projects to 2030

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday supported a proposal to extend the deadline for a 25.7 trillion rouble 363 billion package of state spending, known as the national projects, by six years until 2030 due to the coronavirus pandemic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020