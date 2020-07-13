Gadkari to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of highway projects in Haryana

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various Highway projects as part of a new economic corridor worth over Rs 20 thousand crores in Haryana on the coming 14th. This web-based function will be presided over by the Chief Minister of Haryana Shri Manohar Lal.

The projects for inauguration include the 35.45 km 4-lane Rohna/Hasangarh to Jhajjar section of NH 334B costing Rs 1183 crore, the 70 km 4-laning of Punjab-Haryana Border to Jind section of NH 71 costing Rs 857 crore, and the 85.36 km 2-lane with paved shoulders Jind-Karnal Highway on NH 709 costing Rs 200 crore.

The projects for foundation stone laying include the 227 km 6-lane access controlled Greenfield expressway fro Ismailpur to Narnaul on NH 152D in 8 packages costing Rs 8650 crore, the 46 km 4-lane Gurugram Pataudi-Rewari section of NH 352W costing Rs 1524 crore, the 14.4 km 4-lane Rewari Byepass costing Rs 928 crore, the 30.45 km 4-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1057 crore, the 40.8 km 6-lane Narnaul Byepass on NH 148B, NH 11 and Narnaul to Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1380 crore, the 40.6 km 4-lane Jind-Gohana (Pkg 1, Greenfield alignment) of NH 352A costing Rs 1207 crore, the 38.23 km 4-lane Gohana-Sonipat section of NH 352A costing Rs 1502 crore, and the 40.47 km 4-lane UP-Haryana Border to Roha on NH 334B costing Rs 1509 crore.

These projects will benefit people of Haryana in a big way by providing smooth connectivity within State, as well as to other states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The projects will also save on time, fuels and cost, as also boost development in backward areas of the State.

(With Inputs from PIB)