Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of highway projects in Haryana

These projects will benefit people of Haryana in a big way by providing smooth connectivity within State, as well as to other states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:25 IST
Gadkari to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of highway projects in Haryana
The projects will also save on time, fuels and cost, as also boost development in backward areas of the State. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various Highway projects as part of a new economic corridor worth over Rs 20 thousand crores in Haryana on the coming 14th. This web-based function will be presided over by the Chief Minister of Haryana Shri Manohar Lal.

The projects for inauguration include the 35.45 km 4-lane Rohna/Hasangarh to Jhajjar section of NH 334B costing Rs 1183 crore, the 70 km 4-laning of Punjab-Haryana Border to Jind section of NH 71 costing Rs 857 crore, and the 85.36 km 2-lane with paved shoulders Jind-Karnal Highway on NH 709 costing Rs 200 crore.

The projects for foundation stone laying include the 227 km 6-lane access controlled Greenfield expressway fro Ismailpur to Narnaul on NH 152D in 8 packages costing Rs 8650 crore, the 46 km 4-lane Gurugram Pataudi-Rewari section of NH 352W costing Rs 1524 crore, the 14.4 km 4-lane Rewari Byepass costing Rs 928 crore, the 30.45 km 4-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1057 crore, the 40.8 km 6-lane Narnaul Byepass on NH 148B, NH 11 and Narnaul to Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1380 crore, the 40.6 km 4-lane Jind-Gohana (Pkg 1, Greenfield alignment) of NH 352A costing Rs 1207 crore, the 38.23 km 4-lane Gohana-Sonipat section of NH 352A costing Rs 1502 crore, and the 40.47 km 4-lane UP-Haryana Border to Roha on NH 334B costing Rs 1509 crore.

These projects will benefit people of Haryana in a big way by providing smooth connectivity within State, as well as to other states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The projects will also save on time, fuels and cost, as also boost development in backward areas of the State.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam now has 16 people positive for SARS-CoV-2

Vietnam had only 16 people positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 by 6 pm on July 13, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The country recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the last 12 hour...

More gin Ma'am? British royals offer palace tipple for sale

Britains royal family has begun selling dry gin infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected from Queen Elizabeth IIs gardens at Buckingham Palace.The small batch gin is on offer for 40 pounds 50 a bottle from...

Poet Varavara Rao moves HC for bail in Elgar Parishad case

Poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, on Monday approached the Bombay High Court seeking temporary bail owing to his deteriorating medical condition and the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The 80-...

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Moscow Russia, July 13 SputnikANI The industrial production of a coronavirus vaccine in Russia can be expected in the fall at the earliest, albeit forecasting a definite time frame is still premature, Sputnik has learned from Mikhail Schelk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020