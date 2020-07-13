Veteran RSS volunteer Narendra Chitale dead
RSS veteran Narendra alias Balasaheb Chitale died of old age on Monday in Thane district of Maharashtra, his family members said. He was 98. Chitale had worked as a volunteer for the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Jan Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP. Originally from Akola in east Maharashtra, Chitale settled in Thane in 1941.PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:39 IST
RSS veteran Narendra alias Balasaheb Chitale died of old age on Monday in Thane district of Maharashtra, his family members said. He was 98.
Chitale had worked as a volunteer for the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Jan Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP. He had worked as the chief of Thane division of the VHP during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.
He had staged a satyagraha protest in Thane against the ban on the Sangh in 1948. Originally from Akola in east Maharashtra, Chitale settled in Thane in 1941.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra likely to become biggest state to conduct plasma therapy on large scale: CM
COVID-19: Salons reopen for business in Maharashtra's Pune
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,64,626 with 5,493 new cases; death toll rises by 156 to 7,429: Official. PTI ND NP NP
150 police personnel test COVID-19 positive in 48 hours: Maharashtra Police
Maharashtra extends COVID-19 lockdown till July 31