Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 6:09 p.m.

AP reports 37 new COVID-19 deaths with nearly 2,000 cases. 5:53 p.m.

Private nursing home in Jammu sealed after inpatient tests positive for COVID-19. UP CM Yogi Adityanath asks officials to ramp up coronavirus testing capacity to 50,000 tests a day.

5:45 p.m. Battle against coronavirus could be long-drawn-out, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat says.

5:40 p.m. Woman donates kidney to son after both defeat COVID-19.

Punjab bans public gatherings and tightens restrictions on marriage functions. 5:29 p.m.

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim. 5:18 p.m.

Scientists identify two antibodies from llamas that can neutralise coronavirus. 5:00 p.m.

A deputy magistrate in West Bengal dies of COVID-19, the first senior government officer in the state to succumb to disease, official says. 4:53 p.m.

More people recovering daily from COVID-19 in Delhi than contracting it, according to the Delhi government data. 4:46 p.m.

Biotechnology major Biocon says it will launch biologic drug Itolizumab for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients at a price of around 8,000 per vial. 4:43 p.m.

Singapore deports 10 Indians and bars their re-entry for violating circuit breaker rules. 4:33 p.m.

Biocon highlights details of its COVID-19 drug Itolizumab. 4:27 p.m.

Scientists suggest strategies for safe-reopening of economy post lockdown. 4:09 p.m.

After Bengaluru, Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka announce lockdown. 3:58 p.m.

First patient discharged from Delhi's largest COVID care centre. Health authorities in Indore have disclosed two COVID-19 deaths more than three months after they occurred.

3:47 p.m. PNB to focus on self-service and automation to deal with COVID-19 challenges.

3:44 p.m. A bank branch in Bowbazar area of Kolkata is closed after 2 employees test COVID-19 positive Fine for not wearing mask raised to Rs 500 in Ahmedabad.

3:28 p.m. No patient should be denied treatment over COVID-19 scare, Odisha government tells hospitals.

3:17 p.m. Kerala's first plasma bank set up at Manjeri.

2:38 p.m. A senior health official assisting in a COVID-19 facility in Goa has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

2:32 p.m. Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 359.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan are stable and don't require aggressive treatment, hospital sources say. 1:45 p.m.

Tripura's COVID-19 tally mounts to 2,068 with 105 fresh cases. 1:39 p.m.

Puducherry reports 50 new COVID-19 cases as overall tally rises to 1,468. More than 18,000 people fined in Mizoram for violating lockdown norms.

1:37 p.m. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a star-studded virtual summit next week on building a better future for both the countries and the world, amidst the COVID-19 and China's aggressive actions.

1:31 p.m. New Zealand's top cricketers returned to squad training on Monday at the country's High Performance Centre in Lincoln after a prolonged break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

1:17 p.m. A 38-year-oldpoliceman died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials say.

Postal voting for over 700,00 Sri Lankan officials begins amid new COVID-19 threat. 12:30 p.m.

Karnataka opposition parties urge govt to enforce lockdown in entire state. 12:17 p.m.

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rises to 845 with 71 new cases. Glenmark Pharma cuts price of COVID-19 drug by 27 per cent to Rs 75 per tablet.

11:57 a.m. Odisha COVID-19 death toll mounts to 70 with six more fatalities and 616 new cases.

11:37 a.m. Strict lockdown restrictions reimposed in parts of Kashmir after spike in COVID-19 cases.

11:26 a.m. Actor Amit Sadh says he has tested negative for coronavirus.

11:24 a.m. Understanding bat immune system may help identify new COVID-19 drug targets, scientists say.

10:24 a.m. Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture C T Ravi has tested positive for coronavirus.

10:21 a.m. Mizoram reports four new COVID-19 cases as state's tally rises to 231.

10:10 a.m. One COVID-19 patient died while seven others tested positive for the virus in UP's Shamli district, official says.

9:49 a.m. Record spike of 28,701 COVID-19 cases takes India's tally to 8,78,254, Union Health Ministry data says.

4:09 a.m. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an extension of the country's national state of disaster till August 15 as the number of COVID-19 cases has increased exponentially in the country.