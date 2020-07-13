Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA arrests two from Pune in ISKP case

The NIA has arrested two persons, including a woman journalism student from Pune, for allegedly planning terrorist attacks in India and propagating the ideology of ISIS terror group as part of the activities of the outlawed Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an official said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:03 IST
NIA arrests two from Pune in ISKP case

The NIA has arrested two persons, including a woman journalism student from Pune, for allegedly planning terrorist attacks in India and propagating the ideology of ISIS terror group as part of the activities of the outlawed Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an official said on Monday. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on Sunday carried out searches in Pune and arrested Nabeel S Khatri (27) and Sadiya Anwar Sheikh (22), both residents of Pune, in connection with the ISKP case, a spokesperson of the premier investigation agency said. Khatri runs a gym in Pune while Sadiya is a second year student of Mass Communication and Journalism at Baramati, he said. The case was initially registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell on March 8 after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple -- Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh -- from Delhi's Jamia Nagar, the official said.

The couple was having affiliations with ISKP, which is a banned terrorist organisation and a part of the ISIS, and was found to be involved in subversive and anti-national activities, he said, adding they were also found to be in touch with Abdullah Basith, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail in another NIA case. Sadiya was in constant touch with Jahanzaib, Hina and Basith on various secure messaging applications and deliberating on how to propagate the ideology of ISIS and further its activities in India, the NIA official said.

They were trying to build up a cadre of ISIS in India by recruiting gullible youth for terrorist activities, he said. It has also come to light that along with Jahanzaib and Basith, Nabeel was actively involved in the planning to carry out violent terrorist attacks in India by arranging logistical support such as procurement of weapons, fake SIM cards, assembling of improvised explosive devices among others to further the activities of ISIS in India, the NIA official said.

He was continuously in contact with Jahanzaib on various secure messaging platforms, he said. Sadiya had been in contact with ISIS recruiters through social media since 2015 and was planning to execute a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said, adding that she was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in 2018.

The two accused will be produced before a special NIA court in New Delhi, he added. Further investigation was underway. PTI CPS SKL SRY.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong increases social distancing measures

Hong Kong has banned public gatherings of more than four and required face coverings on public transport as the city battles an increase in COVID-19 cases. Restaurants wont be allowed to offer dine-in services from 6 pm to 5 am, while fitne...

BJP, pro-Hindu outfits seek action against YouTuber for 'denigrating' Lord Muruga

BJP and various Hindu organisations here on Monday sought immediate action against a video channel in the social media for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about Lord Muruga. In a memorandum to District Collector K Rajamani, representat...

Madagascar's president says two lawmakers have died from COVID-19

Two lawmakers in Madagascar have died of COVID-19 and at least 25 members of parliament and of the senate have been infected with the virus since the first case was confirmed on the island in March, President Andry Rajoelina said late on Su...

Coronavirus in 2 foreign arrivals raises alarm in Thailand

Health authorities in Thailand are seeking to trace the contacts of two recent foreign arrivals in the country who were infected with the coronavirus and may have violated quarantine rules. The two cases, an Egyptian military officer and th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020