Delhi BJP gives Rs 2 lakh to family of journalist who committed suicide at AIIMS

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday provided a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of a journalist who allegedly committed suicide at a hospital here last week. The superintendent of the Trauma Centre was removed after a four-member probe committee submitted its report..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 21:05 IST
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday provided a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family of a journalist who allegedly committed suicide at a hospital here last week. Accompanied by other party leaders, Gupta met the journalist's family at his residence in Bhajanpur and offered his condolences.

The journalist, Tarun Sisodia (37), allegedly jumped to his death from the fourth floor of the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He worked for a Hindi daily. Gupta said Sisodia was like a family member and his untimely death was tragic and disturbing for him.

"It is impossible to compensate the loss of his family but the BJP stands with them in their hour of grief," he said. On Saturday, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar had handed over a draft of Rs 5.10 lakh to Sisodia's family.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had ordered a probe into Sisodia's death. The superintendent of the Trauma Centre was removed after a four-member probe committee submitted its report..

