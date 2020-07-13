Cooked food for homeless resumes at Delhi night shelters

The Delhi government on Monday resumed the provision of cooked food for the homeless at night shelters, an official said. The shelter management agencies would serve cooked lunch and dinner to about 7,000-odd homeless people who stay at the night shelters everyday, according to the official.

Sources said the government might open community kitchens within a month at the shelter homes meant for families or women. Food was served at a few night shelters on Monday since the decision was communicated late to agencies.

The official said all night shelters would provide two meals a day to the homeless from Tuesday. PTI BUN HMB.