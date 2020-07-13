2 more die of COVID-19 in Jharkhand; 189 fresh cases reported

Two more persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand, taking the death toll to 33 in the state, the health department said in a bulletin on Monday. It said that 189 more people tested positive for the disease and the state's coronavirus count rose to 3,963. The two fresh deaths were reported from Dhanbad, raising the district's toll to six.

The bulletin said that 43 patients also recovered on Monday. Jharkhand now has 1,579 active cases while 2,351 people have been cured of the disease so far, it said.