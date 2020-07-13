Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 more die of COVID-19 in Jharkhand; 189 fresh cases reported

It said that 189 more people tested positive for the disease and the state's coronavirus count rose to 3,963. Jharkhand now has 1,579 active cases while 2,351 people have been cured of the disease so far, it said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 13-07-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 23:39 IST
2 more die of COVID-19 in Jharkhand; 189 fresh cases reported
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two more persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand, taking the death toll to 33 in the state, the health department said in a bulletin on Monday. It said that 189 more people tested positive for the disease and the state's coronavirus count rose to 3,963. The two fresh deaths were reported from Dhanbad, raising the district's toll to six.

The bulletin said that 43 patients also recovered on Monday. Jharkhand now has 1,579 active cases while 2,351 people have been cured of the disease so far, it said.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-PGA Tour to finish season with no spectators amid COVID-19

The PGA Tour will conduct the rest of its season without fans after the circuits three playoff events announced on Monday that they will be contested without spectators due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In three separate statements, The Norther...

U.S. calls Ghislaine Maxwell's bail request 'nothing,' urges no special treatment

Ghislaine Maxwell cannot be trusted to be freed on bail while facing charges she helped advance Jeffrey Epsteins sexual abuse, and deserves no special treatment because she might contract COVID-19 in jail, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday. P...

Fauci blames virus surge on U.S. not shutting down completely

Top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Monday ascribed the surge in U.S. coronavirus cases to the countrys failure to shut down completely, then a rush to reopen too soon, and urged a commitment to guidelines to snuff out the diseas...

Cong keeps doors open for Pilot, calls another meeting of legislature party

Congress MLAs were holed up at a resort near Jaipur, where a second legislature party meeting will be held Tuesday as the top leadership tries to woo back dissidents led by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Former party presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020