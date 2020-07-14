Adityanath asks officials to ensure sanitation drives in public places during weekend curbs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to ensure sanitation drives are undertaken in all markets and public places during the weekend restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. During a meeting to review the coronavirus situation, Adityanath stressed on the need for cleanliness to curb contagious diseases like COVID-19. He told officials to carry out campaigns to raise awareness on sanitation, use of masks and social distancing.

He said the stricter curbs in crowded areas and markets on Saturdays and Sundays are meant to achieve the sanitation targets. He also said proper medical screening and active surveillance and ambulance services can help control the COVID-19 death rate, according to an official statement.

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the UP government decided to impose a stricter lockdown on weekends "to stop the spread of the infection through unwanted physical movement", Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi has said. On Tuesday, the chief minister also directed officials to ensure proper fire safety measures in COVID and non-COVID hospitals. He asked chief medical officers to monitor the functioning of all hospitals in their respective areas, the statement said.

He demanded utmost alertness from officials for flood mitigating measures and directed them to ensure repairing of embankments on priority. He said flood relief camps be set up in time and effective measures should be taken up to check the locust menace.