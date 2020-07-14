Left Menu
Development News Edition

DU agrees to advance final-year exams in HC; to be held from August 10

The Delhi University on Tuesday agreed to Delhi High Court's suggestion to advance its final year open book examination and submitted that the same will be conducted from August 10 to August 31.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:52 IST
DU agrees to advance final-year exams in HC; to be held from August 10
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi University on Tuesday agreed to Delhi High Court's suggestion to advance its final year open book examination and submitted that the same will be conducted from August 10 to August 31. The Delhi University had, in an affidavit yesterday, submitted before the High Court that the open book examinations will be conducted from August 17 to September 8.

A Division Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice S Prasad asked the Delhi University to file an affidavit mentioning the detailed timeline for the declaration of results and conducting physical examination for those students who could not appear in open book examination. The High Court today asked the varsity to advance its exams, to which the university agreed. The Delhi University also agreed to advance its mock test and said that the first phase of the mock test will be conducted on July 27 and second on August 1.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court also asked the university to compress the checking of the papers saying that the students will suffer due to the delay in results. The university told the court that the result is grading-based and it requires a sequential process as all scripts need to be checked. DU also stated that volume is very large and the COVID situation is for teachers too.

"We will try to finish as early as possible. 80-85 days are taken for evaluation and declaration of result," the varsity submitted. The Delhi High Court was hearing a batch of petitions filed in connection with the final year examination of Delhi University. The matter was listed for further hearing on July 22.

During the hearing, senior advocate Santosh Kumar Rungta, appearing for the National Federation of the Blind, informed the court that he has filed a petition on the challenges before visually impaired students as they can sit for exams in physical mode. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioner Prateek Sharma, told the court that there is no infrastructure in the common service centre, after which the High Court directed the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to file an affidavit on the status of the common service centre and the arrangements made for students with disabilities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar falls as investor sentiment recovers despite virus surge

Dollar gives up gains vs most major currencies Euro rebounds, eyes on EU recovery fund talks Sterling withers as UK GDP disappoints Graphic World FX rates in 2019 httptmsnrt.rs2egbfVh Adds details, new quotes, latest pricesBy Tommy Wilke...

Singapore economy contracts 41% on quarterly basis

Singapores economy entered recession in the April-June quarter, contracting 12.6 from the same period a year earlier. Preliminary data reported on Tuesday showed the economy contracting 41.2 in quarterly terms in April-June as the city-stat...

NCLAT upholds NCLT order to initiate insolvency against HDIL, rejects Rakesh Wadhwan's plea

The NCLAT has upheld the NCLT order to initiate insolvency proceedings against HDIL, and rejected the plea of its promoter Rakesh Wadhwan. A three-member bench of the appellate tribunal observed that the NCLT had given ample opportunity to ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Lockdown in global tech hub hits stocks

Global stocks slipped on Tuesday, oil fell and a safety bid supported the dollar as simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and new coronavirus restrictions in California kept a lid on optimism as earnings season got underway.MSCIs All-Country World I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020