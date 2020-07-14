DU agrees to advance final-year exams in HC; to be held from August 10

The Delhi University on Tuesday agreed to Delhi High Court's suggestion to advance its final year open book examination and submitted that the same will be conducted from August 10 to August 31. The Delhi University had, in an affidavit yesterday, submitted before the High Court that the open book examinations will be conducted from August 17 to September 8.

A Division Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice S Prasad asked the Delhi University to file an affidavit mentioning the detailed timeline for the declaration of results and conducting physical examination for those students who could not appear in open book examination. The High Court today asked the varsity to advance its exams, to which the university agreed. The Delhi University also agreed to advance its mock test and said that the first phase of the mock test will be conducted on July 27 and second on August 1.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court also asked the university to compress the checking of the papers saying that the students will suffer due to the delay in results. The university told the court that the result is grading-based and it requires a sequential process as all scripts need to be checked. DU also stated that volume is very large and the COVID situation is for teachers too.

"We will try to finish as early as possible. 80-85 days are taken for evaluation and declaration of result," the varsity submitted. The Delhi High Court was hearing a batch of petitions filed in connection with the final year examination of Delhi University. The matter was listed for further hearing on July 22.

During the hearing, senior advocate Santosh Kumar Rungta, appearing for the National Federation of the Blind, informed the court that he has filed a petition on the challenges before visually impaired students as they can sit for exams in physical mode. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioner Prateek Sharma, told the court that there is no infrastructure in the common service centre, after which the High Court directed the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to file an affidavit on the status of the common service centre and the arrangements made for students with disabilities. (ANI)