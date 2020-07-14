Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army chief reviews operational preparedness along Punjab border

Army chief General M M Naravane on Tuesday visited the Vajra Corps formations in Amristar and Ferozepur in Punjab and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops along the western border, according to a defence statement.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:17 IST
Army chief reviews operational preparedness along Punjab border
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Army chief General M M Naravane on Tuesday visited the Vajra Corps formations in Amristar and Ferozepur in Punjab and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops along the western border, according to a defense statement. On Monday, he had visited forward areas along the International Border in Jammu-Pathankot region and interacted with the field formation commanders and troops.

During Tuesday's visit, General Naravane was accompanied by Lt General R P Singh, Army Commander, Western Command, the statement said. He was briefed by Lt General Sanjeev Sharma, Corps Commander Vajra Corps, and General Officer Commanding-in-Chiefs of Panther and Golden Arrow Divisions.

He interacted with troops and lauded them for their high morale and motivation and awarded commendation cards to individuals for their bravery and devotion to duty. General Naravane commended the efforts of the formations in the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and also exhorted all ranks to maintain focus on operational preparedness at all times, according to the statement.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen starts forced transfers of Ethiopian migrants, IOM says

Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Ethiopians, are stranded in Yemen and at least 14,500 have been rounded up and forcibly transferred internally amid fears migrants contribute to the spread of COVID-19, the U.N. migration agency said on...

Merkel declines to anoint Bavaria's "good premier" her successor

Angela Merkel, on a visit to a leading candidate to succeed her when she steps down as German chancellor, praised Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder as a strong leader, but declined to be drawn into giving an endorsement ahead of a 2021 federal...

Philippines to use police in house-to-house searches for COVID-19 cases

Philippine authorities and police will carry out house-to-house searches for COVID-19 patients to prevent wider transmission, a minister said on Tuesday, amid soaring death and infection numbers and some areas returning to a stricter lockdo...

TN govt includes Yoga &Naturopathy in battle against COVID-19, says over 61k benefited

Chennai, July 14 PTI The Tamil Nadu government, which has included Yoga and Naturopathy in addition to Siddha as add on for COVID-19 treatment has found this method improves the lung health and enhances immunity of the persons concerned. Ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020