Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDA extends time for payment of additional FAR charges till Dec 31

As a relief measure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DDA on Tuesday decided to extend the time for payment of additional floor area ratio (FAR) and use conversion charges on reduced rates up to December 31, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:49 IST
DDA extends time for payment of additional FAR charges till Dec 31

As a relief measure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DDA on Tuesday decided to extend the time for payment of additional floor area ratio (FAR) and use conversion charges on reduced rates up to December 31, officials said. The decision was taken during the urban body's Authority meeting, which was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

"To incentivise in-situ rehabilitation projects, DDA (Delhi Development Authority) proposes flexibility in use of land with higher FAR. As a relief measure in view of ongoing pandemic, DDA extends time for making payment of Additional FAR charges & use conversion charges on reduced rates up to 31.12.2020," the Lt Governor tweeted. FAR is the ratio of a building's total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land, upon which it is built.

"Chaired @Official_dda Authority meeting. Sale of 50 per cent of EWS flats of DDA quota in group housing projects simplified to avoid double stamp duty thereby reducing cost & facilitating expeditious allotment," Baijal tweeted. More details are awaited from the office of the Delhi Development Authority.  Delhi recorded 1,246 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.13 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,411, authorities said..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Absence of IT facilities at CSE centres needs to be addressed on war footing : HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said absence of IT facilities at several Common Service CSE centers needs to be addressed on war footing as the first phase of mock tests for online Open Books Examinations OBE in Delhi University is proposed to...

Babri mosque demolition trial: Shiv Sena leader’s statement to be recorded thru video link

A special CBI court will record the statement of Shiv Sena leader Satish Pradhan in the Babri mosque demolition case through video conference on Wednesday. Since the video link facility to record statements under section 313 of the CrPC is ...

Global vaccine plan may allow rich countries to buy more

Politicians and public health leaders have publicly committed to equitably sharing any coronavirus vaccine that works, but the top global initiative to make that happen may allow rich countries to reinforce their own stockpiles while making...

Economists pitch for second round of stimulus

The Centre should announce a second round of stimulus at the earliest, economists said on Tuesday with one of them emphasising that the government ought to err on the side of being liberal. A greater focus should be given on small businesse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020