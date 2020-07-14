Names of winners of video blogging contest ‘My Life, My Yoga’ announced

The names of the winners of video blogging contest 'My Life, My Yoga' have been announced today. This global contest on a digital platform is a joint effort by the Ministry of AYUSH and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and was launched on 31st May 2020 by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, on the occasion of 6th International Day of Yoga.

The contest was held in six categories- Professional, Adult (above 18 years) and Youth (under 18) with Male and Female contestants considered separately. A total of 35141 entries were received from India and nearly 2000 entries were received from other countries. The entries of other countries are being evaluated by the respective Indian Missions.

The first winners in the professional category are Ashwath Hegde (male) and Rajni Gehlot (female). Rajpal Singh Arya and Shailee Prasad are first in adult (above 18 years) category and Pranay Sharma and Navyaa.S.H are first in youth (under 18 years) category.

The entries received from India were screened by 200 yoga experts and 160 videos were shortlisted. Further, a 15-member jury across these categories evaluated the shortlisted entries. Winners were decided by scores allotted independently by Jury members and averaged. Those with the highest average score were declared winners.

The contest was open to participants from across the world. To enter into the contest, the participants were required to upload a 3 minutes video of 3 Yogic practices (kriya, asana, pranayama, bandha or mudra), including a short video message/ description on how the said Yogic practices influenced their life. The videos were uploaded on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the contest hashtag #MyLifeMyYoga. The contest closed on the International Day of Yoga, i.e. on21st June 2020 at 23.50 hrs.

