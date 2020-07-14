Focus should be on collaborative measures to reduce impact of natural disasters: Nityanand Rai

Left Menu
Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday emphasised that focus should be on collaborative short and long term mitigation and reduction measures to diminish adverse impact of natural disasters. The Union minister of state for home emphasised focusing on the collaborative short and long term mitigation and reduction measures to diminish the adverse impact of this natural disaster, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:18 IST
Rai also flagged the importance of these measures in the growth and development of the nation.

Presiding over a webinar on 'Thunderstorms and Lightning', he highlighted the major interventions of the central government's different departments and agencies in reducing the impact of thunderstorms and lightning on communities, the home ministry said in a statement. The Union minister of state for home emphasised focusing on the collaborative short and long term mitigation and reduction measures to diminish the adverse impact of this natural disaster, it said. Rai also spoke on the continuous support, guidance and keen interest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the disaster risk reduction. He also emphasised on implementing a 10-point agenda given by the prime minister on disaster risk reduction besides adopting research based disaster risk reduction strategies, participatory approach and proactive preventive and mitigative strategies, the statement said. The webinar was organised by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department here. It focused on enhancing human capacity in terms of better understanding about thunderstorms and lightning risks and effective collaborative actions by implementing the 10-point agenda and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.  The aim of the webinar was to sensitise the participants about Hazard Vulnerability Risk Capacity Assessment (HVRC), forecast, preparedness and mitigation of thunderstorms and lightning, besides technical knowledge and available resources for timely response and recovery, the statement said.

