609 more patients recover from COVID-19 in Odisha
Odisha on Tuesday registered its highest-ever COVID-19 recovery in a single day, with 609 patients getting cured of the infection, taking the total number of recovered persons to 9,864, a health department official said. The recovery rate in the state is 69.07 per cent, the official said.
The maximum number of recovered patients were from Ganjam district (268) followed by Sundargarh (135), Khurdha (32), Cuttack (25), Balasore (23), Keonjhar (18), Mayurbhanj (12) and from other districts, the official said. Scaling new heights in the COVID-19 war, Odisha fights back with a record recovery of 609 patients in a single-day, an official statement issued by Health and Family Welfare department said.
Odisha also reported 543 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 14,280..
