PM Modi greets French President Emmanuel Macron on Bastille Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted French President Emmanuel Macron on Bastille Day, saying India is committed to further strengthen its strategic partnership with France. "Felicitations to my dear friend Emmanuel Macron and the friendly people of France on the occasion of Bastille Day," the prime minister tweeted.

He said New Delhi is committed to further strengthening its important strategic partnership with France, and expanding cooperation. The day marks the anniversary of the storming of a fortress where political prisoners were held during the French Revolution in Paris in 1789, according to write ups available on the internet.