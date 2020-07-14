Light to moderate rains lash parts of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in parts of Rajasthan where isolated areas also received heavy rain. Loharia in Banswara and Veja in Dungapur each recorded a maximum of 8 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning. Dausa, Chomu and Amer (both in Jaipur) recorded 7, 6 and 5 cm rains respectively during this period, according to the MeT Department here. Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Dabok (Udaipur) also received 25, 7, 4 and 1.6 mm rains respectively till Tuesday evening since morning. The department has predicted light to moderate rains at several places, with the possibility of heavy rains at isolated areas in the state during the next 24 hours.