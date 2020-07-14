105 cases on Tue take C'garh's COVID-19 count to 4,379

Left Menu
With 841 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state, followed by Rajanandgaon (385), Korba (344), Bilaspur (309), Janjgir-Champa (299), Balodabazar (296), Durg (230), Jashpur (192), Balrampur (162), Raigarh (150), Mungeli (132), Kabirdham (118), Narayanpur (116) and Surguja (107), the official said. Raipur district has recorded over 700 cases in the last one month.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:07 IST
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 4,379 as 105 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, while the toll touched 20, an official said. Of the fresh cases, 18 each were from Bilaspur, Sukma and Narayanpur, 12 from Surguja, nine from Raipur, eight from Balrampur, seven from Rajnandgaon, three from Kondagaon and two each from Raigarh, Korba and Kanker, he said.

Durg, Gariaband, Surajpur, Jashpur, Bastar and Dantewada reported one case each, he added. "A man in his late 60s, who was admitted in Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital here on July 11, died late Monday evening. He was suffering from pneumonia, acute renal injury and septic shock," an official said.

Earlier in the day, 73 persons were discharged from different hospitals. The number of active cases is 1,084, as 3,275 people have been discharged while 20 have died so far, the official said.

The outbreak has spread its footprint in all 28 districts of the state. With 841 cases so far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state, followed by Rajanandgaon (385), Korba (344), Bilaspur (309), Janjgir-Champa (299), Balodabazar (296), Durg (230), Jashpur (192), Balrampur (162), Raigarh (150), Mungeli (132), Kabirdham (118), Narayanpur (116) and Surguja (107), the official said.

Raipur district has recorded over 700 cases in the last one month. The districts which have so far reported less than 10 cases are Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (7) and Kondagaon (8), he added.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 4,379, new cases 105, deaths 20, discharged 3275, active cases 1,084, people tested so far 2,17,433..

