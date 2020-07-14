Police constable booked for raping his colleague

A 30-year-old police constable has been booked for allegedly raping his colleague under the pretext of marrying her, a Nagpur rural official said on Tuesday. The accused constable is attached to traffic police branch in Veltur, he said.

He had been maintaining physical relations with the woman constable since 2015, but married another woman recently, the official said quoting the FIR. The constable has been booked under section 376 (2) (n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for repeatedly raping a woman.

No arrest is made yet..