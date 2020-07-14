Week-long lockdown comes into force in Bengaluru
The Karnataka government said this will be a stringent lockdown compared to the previous one, which commenced on March 24. Shops selling groceries, ration, fruits, vegetables, milk, meat and fish are permitted to open from 6 am to noon in Bengaluru, as it goes into a week-long lockdown to check the rise in COVID-19 cases, the government had said.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:22 IST
The week-long lockdown in Bengaluru to contain the coronavirus spike in the city came into force on Tuesday night. The Karnataka government said this will be a stringent lockdown compared to the previous one, which commenced on March 24.
Shops selling groceries, ration, fruits, vegetables, milk, meat and fish are permitted to open from 6 am to noon in Bengaluru, as it goes into a week-long lockdown to check the rise in COVID-19 cases, the government had said. "We have to implement the lockdown strictly. We have allowed shops to remain open from 6 am to noon. Medical and hospital services will be operational. The others will remain shut," Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters today after reviewing the lockdown related preparedness.
He said the guidelines were released on Monday, which will be strictly followed. He also said 50 per cent employees will be allowed to work in Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha and multi-storeyed buildings in Bengaluru.
"Restricted permission has been given at these important offices," Bommai explained. Following the lockdown announcement, tipplers rushed to buy liquor and the sales was to the tune of Rs 410 crore in just two days.
According to a senior Excise officer, liquor worth Rs 230 crore was sold on Monday while it was Rs 180 crore on Tuesday. There was a rush at grocery and vegetable stores as well on Monday and Tuesday.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI
- READ MORE ON:
- Basavaraj Bommai
- Bengaluru
- Karnataka
- Vikasa Soudha
- Vidhana Soudha
ALSO READ
Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92% of total cases in Karnataka: Minister
Bengaluru has 3,419 cases of COVID-19 as on June 28: Sudhakar K
Karnataka CM directs pvt hospitals in Bengaluru to arrange
Pvt medical colleges in Bengaluru to allot 50 per cent beds for COVID-19 treatment
Bengaluru: BBMP passes resolution to name Yalahanka flyover after VD Savarkar