65 pc cases disposed, crime rate down in 6 months of commissionerate system: Noida Police

Sixty-five per cent cases have been disposed and crime rate reduced "significantly" in the first six months of 2020 since the commissionerate system was introduced in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, police claimed on Tuesday. The commissionerate systems of policing were introduced in Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP and state capital Lucknow on January 13 this year by the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

The district police, led by Commissioner Alok Singh, claimed the crime data showed "significant reduction" in criminal cases including loot, dacoity, theft, ransom and women safety, among others, over the last six months. "In the last 180 days, the new system has achieved 65 per cent success (disposal of cases) in controlling crime in the district. Data shows the new system has managed to reduce dacoity cases to half, loot by 109 per cent, vehicle theft by 172 per cent, ransom by 100 per cent and rape by 157 per cent (over the number of cases during the same period in 2019)," the police said in a statement.

According to a police data, in the first half of 2020, there were zero cases of dacoity, 45 of loot, 37 of murder, 56 attempted murders, zero kidnappings for ransom, 106 of other abductions and 21 rapes. During the same period in 2019, there were three cases of dacoity, 94 of loot, 52 of murder, 78 of attempted murder, two kidnappings for ransom, 137 of other abductions, and 51 rapes, the data showed.

In the first half of 2020, there were 507 cases of vehicle thefts, 395 of other thefts, as against 1,381 and 699, respectively, during the same period previous year, it stated. The department has credited "efficiency in the system" besides "active monitoring and creating awareness among the citizens" as the reasons behind the reduced crime.

It said it has taken strict action which resulted in "instilling the fear of law" in the minds of criminals such as Sundar Bhati, Satbir Bansal, Sumit Nagar, Chandrapal Pradhan, among others, and attached their properties worth Rs 13 crore. A separate PTI story on attachment of gangsters' properties in the district on Tuesday puts the updated figure around Rs 16 crore.

"Simultaneously, the police also increased monitoring; patrolling and people connect to build trust of the people in the police. It paid rich dividends" the police said. The police said it also worked towards changing Gautam Buddh Nagar into a "smart city" by enhancing monitoring, mounting high-definition CCTV cameras, single window complaints redressal system, and by increasing foot patrolling in key areas.

Women safety being a crucial area, separate units were set up in every police station which were manned by women police officers to bring in empathetic approach in dealing with crimes related to women be it domestic violence, molestation, rape, among others, according to the statement. "Police conducted awareness campaigns – chaupal – in slums, schools, colleges and societies to make women aware of their rights and suggested them to raise their voice against such crimes," it added.

The police said it also activated Cyber Cell to identify and nab criminals who were cheating people in the name of jobs, fake challans etc. "Though, six months is a short time, the efficiency that has been brought in the system underscores the intent and potential of the police department in ensuring that the city is safe for its every law abiding citizen," it stated.