Bengal's COVID-19 toll rises to 980; 1,390 fresh cases reported

The death toll due to COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 980 on Tuesday with 24 more fatalities, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department. The state registered 1,390 fresh cases, pushing the tally to 32,838.

Since Monday, 718 people in the state have recovered from the disease. Laboratories in the state have tested 11,102 samples in the last 24 hours.

Eight people died in North 24 Parganas district, while Kolkata reported seven deaths. Five people died in Howrah, two in South 24 Parganas, and one each Hooghly and Dakshin Dinajpur districts, the bulletin said. There are 11,927 active cases in the state, it said.

Kolkata reported its highest single-day spike of 524 cases, followed by 293 in North 24 Parganas, 143 in South 24 Parganas, 119 in Howrah, 67 in Paschim Medinipur, 52 Malda and 40 in Purba Medinipur. Meanwhile, the health department advised hospitals to use newer drugs for treating COVID-19 cases.

"Newer drugs which are described in the protocol can be used by the hospitals but it would be the responsibility of the medical establishment to arrange those medicines instead of putting the burden on the patient's family," it said in an advisory..