Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDA extends time for payment of additional FAR charges till Dec 31

Delhi recorded 1606 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.15 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,446. "As a relief measure in view of ongoing pandemic DDA extends time for making payment of additional FAR charges and use conversion charges for residential properties/cooperative group housing properties, on mixed use/commercial streets and commercial properties (excluding hotel and parking plots) and use conversion charges for mixed use/commercial use of premises and shop-cum-residence plots/complexes later designated as LSCs up to 31.12.2020 which was previously up to 28.06.2020," the DDA statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:37 IST
DDA extends time for payment of additional FAR charges till Dec 31

As a relief measure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DDA on Tuesday decided to extend the time for payment of additional floor area ratio (FAR) and use conversion charges on reduced rates up to December 31, officials said. The decision was taken during the urban body's Authority meeting, which was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

FAR is the ratio of a building's total floor area (gross floor area) to the size of the piece of land, upon which it is built. Besides, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) also proposed flexibility in use of land with higher FAR to incentivise in-situ rehabilitation projects, officials said.

"The policy provides for minimum residential component of land area for rehabilitation of squatters to be 60 per cent and maximum for remunerative use to be 40 per cent," the DDA said in a statement. The Authority has also approved a proposal for issuing public notice regarding proposed amendments or modifications which provide that the scheme should be designed in a composite manner with "an overall maximum FAR of 400 on the residential component of the land," it said.

The maximum FAR of 300 on the remunerative component of the land shall be applicable irrespective of land use, officials said. "Any use or mix of uses shall be permitted as proposed by the developer entity within the overall FAR of 300, in the remunerative component as per MPD (Master Plan of Delhi) provisions. "In case the developer entity proposes mix of uses, the parking and other development control norms, will be applicable on pro rata basis, on the FAR utilised for the particular use," the statement said.

The meeting was held online due the COVID-19 situation. Delhi recorded 1606 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.15 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,446.

"As a relief measure in view of ongoing pandemic DDA extends time for making payment of additional FAR charges and use conversion charges for residential properties/cooperative group housing properties, on mixed use/commercial streets and commercial properties (excluding hotel and parking plots) and use conversion charges for mixed use/commercial use of premises and shop-cum-residence plots/complexes later designated as LSCs up to 31.12.2020 which was previously up to 28.06.2020," the DDA statement said. Sale of 50 per cent EWS flats of DDA quota in group housing projects was also proposed to be simplified to avoid double stamp duty, it said.

"At present, the process of allotment of the EWS flats to the beneficiary involves levying of stamp duties at two levels i.e., one when DE sells to DDA and other when DDA allots to the beneficiary," the statement said. The proposals shall be forwarded to Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final notification under section 57 of the DD Act, officials said.

The Authority also placed on record its appreciation for the contribution made by DDA Members Somnath Bharti, S K Bagga and O P Sharma during their tenure with the DDA which ended on February 11 this year, they said. The Authority said Bharti, Sharma and Dilip Kumar Pandey, Delhi Assembly members, who have been declared as elected unopposed for representation in the DDA as Authority Members, the statement said.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

UK set to ban Huawei from 5G, angering China and pleasing Trump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Campaign brewing to get Hindu god Brahma off popular beer

An interfaith coalition is pressing the worlds largest brewer to remove the name of a Hindu god from a popular beer that dates to the late 1800s a dispute the beermaker insists is a case of mistaken identity. The group, which includes repr...

Maxwell pleads not guilty in Epstein-related sex abuse case

Jeffrey Epsteins former girlfriend pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges she recruited girls and women for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell appeared in a video court hearing in M...

Armenia-Azerbaijan border fighting escalates; 16 killed

Armenia and Azerbaijan forces fought Tuesday with heavy artillery and drones, leaving at least 16 people killed on both sides, including an Azerbaijani general, in the worst outbreak of hostilities in years. Skirmishes on the volatile borde...

Investors signal risks ahead of key cabinet meeting on Atlantia licence

Investors and unions signalled risks ahead of an Italian cabinet meeting late on Tuesday that was expected to consider whether to strip Atlantia of its toll road licence following a bridge disaster in 2018. Fondazione CRT, which owns nearly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020