Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu: Bull, cow reunited after a video of their affection goes viral in Madurai

People broke into celebrations here after a bull, who refused to be parted from cow and doggedly chases the vehicle in which the latter was being transported were finally reunited.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-07-2020 08:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 08:20 IST
Tamil Nadu: Bull, cow reunited after a video of their affection goes viral in Madurai
Bull following vehicle carrying cow in Madurai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People broke into celebrations here after a bull, who refused to be parted from cow and doggedly chases the vehicle in which the latter was being transported were finally reunited. A moving video of the bull circling the lorry, sticking his head in and finally running after the lorry carrying the cow which was sold by her owner in Palamedu surfaced online. the visuals showed the black bull running after the lorry for about a kilometre.

Muniandiraja a resident of Palamedu, who runs a tea shop in the area said he had reared his cow Lakshmi along with a temple Bull, named Manjamalai. Muniandiraja said he sold his cow and had loaded it to his truck for transportation. However, the Bull could not bear the separation and followed the vehicle for about 1 km and attempting to stop it.

Seeing this incident the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O Panneer Selvam's son, O. Jayapradeep, recovered the cow by giving money to the person who bought the cow. He donated the cow to the temple and reunited the bovines. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Record single-day spike of 29,429 COVID-19 cases pushes India's tally to 9,36,181; death toll climbs to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities: Govt.

Record single-day spike of 29,429 COVID-19 cases pushes Indias tally to 9,36,181 death toll climbs to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities Govt....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pare gains as U.S.-China tensions intensify

Asian shares pared gains on Wednesday, led by losses in Chinese stocks, after Beijing vowed retaliatory sanctions against the United States, while the euro rose to a four-month high on the prospect of stimulus ahead of a crucial EU summit.U...

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh visits Osmania hospital, requests CM's intervention to improve condition

BJP MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh visited the Osmania General Hospital OGH which was flooded with rainwater and overflowing drains after the rains on Monday night, and requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Health Minister to loo...

Mortaza recovers from COVID-19

Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has recovered from COVID-19 after treatment at home for the dreaded virus since June 20. Mortaza announced the negative result of his COVID-19 test on his Facebook page on Tuesday. Hope everyone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020