Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Since the local police last month launched a campaign asking rebels to return to the mainstream, 58 Naxals have so far surrendered in Dantewada, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said. "On Tuesday, five cadres turned themselves in before police, saying they were disillusioned by the hollow Maoist ideology and at the same time were impressed by the local police's Lon Varratu ((term coined in local Gondi dialect which means 'return to your village/home') rehabilitation campaign," he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-07-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 12:55 IST
Five Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Five Naxals, three of them collectively carrying reward of Rs five lakh, have surrendered in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district, police said on Wednesday. Since the local police last month launched a campaign asking rebels to return to the mainstream, 58 Naxals have so far surrendered in Dantewada, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

"On Tuesday, five cadres turned themselves in before police, saying they were disillusioned by the hollow Maoist ideology and at the same time were impressed by the local police's Lon Varratu ((term coined in local Gondi dialect which means 'return to your village/home') rehabilitation campaign," he said. Out of the five who surrendered, Jagdish alias Ratan Kawasi (30), who was carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head, was the "most dreaded one", the official said, adding that he was active as deputy commander of Bodhghat LGOS (local guerrilla operating squad).

He was allegedly involved in various Naxal attacks, including the Jhara Ghati ambush in Narayanpur district in 2007 wherein seven policemen were killed, and Mardapal attack in Kondagaon the same year in which nine policemen lost their lives, he said. Jagdish was also part of Maoists technical team and used to make muzzle loading guns, single shot guns, 12 bore guns, claymore pipe bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other explosives, and also used to repair sophisticated rifles, Pallava said.

Two other surrendered cadres, Kamlesh alias Motu Ram Poyami (22), an LGOS member, and Mani Ram Alami (24), head of Jantana Sarkar group of Maoists, were carrying rewards of Rs 1 lakh each, he said. Besides, Janmilitia members Balku Kashyap (20) and Shivnath alias Manuram Poyami (25) also surrendered.

They all have been given an immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 each and will be provided facilities further as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, the police official said. Under the 'Lon Varratu' initiative, the police have been putting up posters and banners in the native villages of Naxals, who carry cash rewards on their head.

The posters mention the names of rebels and appeal to them to join the mainstream, the official said..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong reports 19 new coronavirus cases, down from recent spike

Hong Kong reported 19 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including 14 that were locally transmitted, as new social distancing measures came into force and as authorities warned that the risk of a large-scale outbreak remained high.Wednesda...

Benetton-backed Atlantia to withdraw from Italy motorway unit

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia will gradually exit from its motorway unit Autostrade per lItalia, making room for state lender CDP, to settle a dispute over its highway concession, the government said on Wednesday. Rome has been thre...

Stabbings in southern Norway leave woman dead, two injured

Norwegian police say three women were stabbed, one of them fatally, in a small town in the south of the country late Tuesday. Police said Wednesday that the stabbings took place in various spots in the town of Sarpsborg, some 80 kilometers ...

China accuses Britain of helping Washington hurt Huawei

Chinas government accused Britain on Wednesday of colluding with Washington to hurt Chinese companies after tech giant Huawei was blocked from working on a next-generation mobile phone network. The British government announced Tuesday that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020