Left Menu
Development News Edition

Signing of performance agreements still on track: Mthembu

The signing of performance agreements as a mechanism to hold the Members of the Executive accountable was due to take place from 26 March 2020 but was eclipsed by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic to the country’s shores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:14 IST
Signing of performance agreements still on track: Mthembu
The Business Day newspaper erroneously reported that President Ramaphosa reneged on his State of the Nation Address’ commitment to hold Ministers accountable through the signing of performance agreements. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The signing of performance agreements between Ministers and the President is still on track, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu clarified on Tuesday.

The signing of performance agreements as a mechanism to hold the Members of the Executive accountable was due to take place from 26 March 2020 but was eclipsed by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic to the country's shores.

"Initially, the President had intended to sign the Performance Agreements with Ministers from 26 March 2020. In this period, COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation, and on 15 March 2020, President Ramaphosa declared the National State of Disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act, to combat the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected some of the initial plans and budgets of the various departments leading to the review of the APPs. The reprioritisation of budgets also had an impact on the Medium Term Strategic Framework (MTSF) targets for the financial year 2020-2021, and departments' Strategic Plans 2020-2025 and APPs 2020/2021," said the Minister.

The Business Day newspaper erroneously reported that President Ramaphosa reneged on his State of the Nation Address' commitment to hold Ministers accountable through the signing of performance agreements.

The error followed the pronouncement by the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), in a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting, that the target of the signing of the Performance Agreements was removed from the revised Annual Performance Plan (APP).

During the presentation of the revised 2020-2021 APP of the DPME to the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration, on 10 July 2020, a question arose on the implementation of the performance agreements for Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers and Directors-General, as announced by President Ramaphosa in the State of the Nation Address on 13 February 2020.

The question was specifically directed at the Minister in the Presidency who unfortunately could not attend the meeting due to other urgent commitments.

The Portfolio Committee resolved that the Minister will be requested to clarify the position of the department in writing to the committee.

The Minister has since written to the committee indicating that contrary to the misunderstanding that might have arisen, the government is going ahead with the signing of the performance agreements of Members of the Executive, in line with the revised APPs of the different national government departments.

"From the revised APPs as submitted to Parliament last week, we are extracting the responsibilities of Ministers. We are collating these Ministerial responsibilities into draft Performance Agreements to be signed with the President. This process is almost at its tail end," said the Minister.

After the President has received the draft revised agreements, he will make his own inputs and further consult with the individual ministers on their revised performance agreements.

"Once this process is concluded, the President will then sign the revised performance agreements with the Ministers in the next coming weeks. Government remains committed to continue to enhance accountability through a structured performance management system at the executive level," said Mthembu.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

UK set to ban Huawei from 5G, angering China and pleasing Trump

‘Don’t make schools a political football’: senior WHO official calls for data-based COVID-19 strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. urges Venezuela to dismantle criminal gangs running gold, bauxite mines

Some gold, diamond and bauxite mines in the Venezuelan Amazon are largely controlled by criminal gangs who exploit, beat and even kill workers, a United Nations investigation has found. Venezuelan security and military forces fail to preven...

Paatal Lok Season 2 renewed? Anushka Sharma, Amazon receive court notice

The success of Paatal Lok Season 1 was beautiful, which will surely pave the way for Season 2. The viewers are ardently waiting for the second season of Indian Hindi-language crime thriller web television series that is loosely based on Tar...

European shares gain on vaccine hopes, Atlantia soars

European shares rebounded on Wednesday from losses in the previous session following reports of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine, but a mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports capped gains.The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.9, with ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks bounce back on vaccine optimism; S.African rand leads gains

Emerging market stocks bounced back on Wednesday on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine, while the high-yielding South African rand led gains among developing world currencies. The MSCIs index of emerging markets stocks rose 0.6 after clocking i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020