Maha: Two held for cutting off man's ear over petty dispute

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 15-07-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 14:56 IST
A 43-year-old man and his son were arrested for allegedly cutting off their neighbour's ear over a petty dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. The district rural police on Tuesday nabbed Prabhakar Mhatre and his son Pritam (22) and a case has been registered against the duo for attempt to murder and other relevant charges at Safala police station, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

As per the complaint, the duo had allegedly attacked Navghar resident Jagdish Patil (35) on Tuesday evening, after the latter questioned them about digging up the entrance of his home, the official said. The accused attacked Patil with a sickle and meat knife and cut off his left ear, he said, adding that the victim's brother was also assaulted when he intervened.

The injured brothers were recuperating at a hospital and further investigations are underway, the official said. PTI COR ARU ARU

