Combatting Covid: Jodhpur cops launch Har Ghar Dastak drive

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the police have launched a campaign named Har Ghar Dastak in Jodhpur to control the spread of infections.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-07-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 15:53 IST
In the Har Ghar Dastak campaign, police officer will visit the residences of infected citizens and ensure compliance of quarantine norms. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, the police have launched a campaign named Har Ghar Dastak in Jodhpur to control the spread of infections. The operation was launched on Tuesday by Jodhpur Commissioner of Police Jose Mohan and DCP Dharmendra Kumar at Mahamandir in Jodhpur.

"Under this campaign, policemen will visit the residences of infected citizens and check whether quarantine norms are being followed. COVID-19 patients have been placed under home isolation but many are complaining that they don't adhere to the prescribed rules. This new campaign will ensure that the infection does not get worse than it already is," Mohan told ANI. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan on July 15 was 25,571. The number of recovered cases was 19,161.

The commissioner added that police officers would conduct surprise inspections of houses and wherever there are COVID-19 patients, they would paste a sheet of paper to inform others. "It will be our endeavour to ensure that people comply with the rules of home quarantine and home isolation through regular checks," he said.

Bhilwara in Rajasthan was one of the early COVID-19 hotspots in the country. Swinging into action, the government followed an aggressive containment strategy that was effective and could be replicated elsewhere. It was referred to as the Bhilwara model. (ANI)

