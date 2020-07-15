Left Menu
Outsourced health workers of Gandhi Hospital protest in Hyderabad

The outsourced employees of state-run Gandhi Hospital which is treating only COVID-19 patients, staged a protest demanding to be appointed as permanent employees of the hospital.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 17:16 IST
Outsourcing employees stage protest at Gandhi Hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The outsourced employees of state-run Gandhi Hospital which is treating only COVID-19 patients, staged a protest demanding to be appointed as permanent employees of the hospital. Today, the outsourcing employees working as Para Medical staff, and Nurses and Class 4 employees of the Gandhi Hospital boycotted their duties and staged protest in front of the Gandhi Hospital.

While speaking to ANI, DhanaLaksmi, Nurse, said, "We are working for 10-15 years but we have no security to our jobs and it is very difficult to work in this state after providing services for years. We have approached every authority yet no official is responding to our request." Another nurse, Rani said, "From the past two and a half months we have not got our salaries and appointment letters. We have approached every authority yet no official is responding to our requests. Everyone is suffering. Either solve our problems or else we'll vacate."

Venkat Naik, Para Medical staff, said, "I have been working for 14 years at the Gandhi Hospital as a lab technician. We have provided services since years, yet there is no security to our jobs, we are being neglected. We are not demanding for hike in salaries but at least regularise our duties, we have provided services in every pandemic and critical situation." During the protest, social distancing norms as advised by the government were violated by those present at the spot. (ANI)

