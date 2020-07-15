Left Menu
Bihar reports 1,320 new COVID-19 cases, tally goes up to 20,173

With 1,320 new COVID-19 positive cases being reported in Bihar, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 20,173 on Wednesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to the state Health Department, 13,019 patients have recovered till now.

The maximum number of cases have been reported from Patna (242) followed by Bhagalpur (125) and West Champaran (93) districts of the state, as per the daily bulletin. (ANI)

