CM inaugurates diamond jubilee celebrations of country’s first Sainik School in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday promised to work personally to help the Lucknow-based, country’s first Sainik School emerge as a role model in the field of education. Adityanath made the promise while kicking off a year-long diamond jubilee celebration of the school set up by former chief minister Dr Sampurnanand in1960.

In his inaugural address of the function, he said he would review all its work on priority so that it becomes a role model in the country. The state government will extend all possible help to all the schemes put forward by the school, he said.

Congratulating the staff and students on the occasion of the school’s diamond jubilee, he also recalled the services of soldiers towards the security of the country. By giving excellent soldiers and officers in the field of defence and administration among others, it has made us feel proud, he said He also recalled Captain Manoj Pandey, a product of the school, who showed exemplary courage and carried forward the school’s legacy in the Kargil War and laid down his life.

Expressing his government’s commitment to women empowerment, the chief minister said after coming to power his government worked for allowing entry of girls in the school. The state government does not discriminate between boys and girls and encourage the girl education at all levels, he said, adding it is a matter of pride that girls have been studying here for the past three sessions.

He also advised the school authorities to invite President Ram Nath Kovind for the concluding function of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the school in 2021. Saying that he had always wanted to do something for the school, the chief minister stressed that discipline was very important in the lives of youths and Sainik Schools can become a strong medium for it. The chief minister also praised the school administration for holding the program despite COVID-19 threat and said several students were linked to it through the digital platform.

He also launched a special commemorative cover issued by the Post and Telegraph Department on the occasion..