Air India approves scheme for sending employees on leave without pay for 6 months to 5 yrs

Air India has approved a scheme for sending employees on leave without pay (LWP) for a time period ranging from six months to two years which can be extended up to five years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 21:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Air India has approved a scheme for sending employees on leave without pay (LWP) for a time period ranging from six months to two years which can be extended up to five years. The scheme, which also authorizes the CMD to pass an order on behalf of the company for an employee to be sent on leave for the stipulated period, was approved at the 102nd meeting of the board of directors of the carrier held on July 7.

To determine the employee who would be sent on leave, factors such as suitability, efficiency, competence, quality of performance, health, instances of non-availability of the employees for duty in the past as a result of ill-health or otherwise and redundancy will be taken into account.The carrier has asked departmental heads at headquarters and regional directors to assess each individual on the above factors and identify the cases in which the policy can be exercised, said a letter for internal communication in the organisation, accessed by ANI. It said the board of directors at the meeting held on July 7 has approved a scheme whereby "employees can opt to take leave without pay ranging from six months or for two years and the same can be extendable up to five years".

The names of identified employees have been asked to be forwarded to General Manager (Personnel), Headquarters, for necessary approval. Earlier this month, sources had told ANI that around 200 cabin crew of Air India, who were recently inducted on a contractual basis, have been terminated.

Apart from this, the sources said request of over 50 pilots for withdrawal of resignation has been denied by the management of the national carrier. These 50 pilots are currently serving their notice period, they added. The contracts of the cabin crew were terminated as the number of flights has reduced significantly in recent months due to conditions created by COVID-19. (ANI)

