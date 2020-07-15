1,981 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, tally crosses 60,000-mark

As many as 1,981 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday, which pushed the district's tally of patients beyond the 60,000-mark, an official said. The case count now stood at 60,488, he said.

With 37 more persons, nine of them from Kalyan township, succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the district went up to 1,726. Kalyan reported 498 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, followed by Thane 400 and Navi Mumbai 356. Ulhasnagar township reported 226 cases and Thane rural 204 cases during the day, the official said.

Areas under Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai civic limits have reported 14,419, 14,074 and 10,273 positive cases, respectively, so far. Of the 1,726 fatalities, the maximum number of 530 deaths were reported from Thane, followed by Navi Mumbai 318 and Kalyan 216, Mira Bhayander 210. Bhiwandi and Ambernath townships have reported more than 100 deaths each so far.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the number of coronavirus positive patients grew to 10,394 with the addition of 230 cases on Wednesday, a senior district official said. Eleven persons died during the day, which pushed its fatality count to 199, he said.