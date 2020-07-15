Double joy: UP twins score same marks in each subject in CBSE Class 12 exams

Left Menu
In one of the most unique coincidences, twin sisters Manya and Mansi Singh, who are residents of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, have both secured 95.8 per cent and identical marks in all five subjects in CBSE Class 12 exams.

ANI | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:15 IST
Manya and Mansi Singh at their residence in Greater Noida on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

In one of the most unique coincidences, twin sisters Manya and Mansi Singh, who are residents of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, have both secured 95.8 per cent and identical marks in all five subjects in CBSE Class 12 exams. This remarkable feat was noticed first by the school administration, according to Mansi Singh, who also pointed out that even in Class 10, their marks varied by just one per cent.

"We have got the same numbers in five subjects this time and both got 95.8 per cent. In Class 10, I had received 97 per cent while my sister had got 98 per cent. Our subjects were the same so we always used to study and prepare together. Also, we used to clear our doubts amongst the two of us," Mansi told ANI here. Speaking about their future plans, the twin siblings said they will try to secure a seat in IIT.

"We will appear in the upcoming JEE exams and try for getting into an IIT. The credit for our success goes to our grandparents and parents. Our school teachers also helped us a lot in getting our concepts clear and clearing our doubts," said a beaming Mansi and Manya. Meanwhile, the duo's parents expressed surprise at the unique occurrence, but said they were sure of their twin daughters passing with flying colours, and added that they had been receiving congratulatory messages coupled with questions from the relatives and well-wishers ever since the news broke out.

"Even we are surprised by both our daughters getting the same marks in every subject. The people in our locality, their school teachers and all those who got to know about this have been asking us how something like this could happen. We are overall just happy that they have got good numbers," Suchetan Raj Singh, the father of the twins, told ANI. "We were hopeful of both our daughters passing with good marks, even in Class 10 the difference in their marks was of just one per cent. We are not surprised by the good results as we were expecting it, but this has shocked us too," Vijaya Singh, the mother said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had declared the results for Class 12 examinations 2020 on July 13. According to the board, with 88.78 per cent pass percentage this year for Class 12, the pass percentage has increased by 5.38 per cent. (ANI)

