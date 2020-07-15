IMA-AP tells people to take preventive measures to fight COVID-19

Left Menu
The association said that the northeastern state at present is in the stage-II in terms of Covid-19 infection and warned that if there is no behavioural change among people then the state may face community transmission. "If community transmission begins, it will be a herculean task for the state government as well as the health authorities to contain the spread of the virus," IMA-AP President Dr Lobsang Tsetim told reporters here.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:30 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA-AP) on Wednesday asked the people to follow state government guidelines and take adequate preventive measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The association said that the northeastern state at present is in the stage-II in terms of Covid-19 infection and warned that if there is no behavioural change among people then the state may face community transmission.

"If community transmission begins, it will be a herculean task for the state government as well as the health authorities to contain the spread of the virus," IMA-AP President Dr Lobsang Tsetim told reporters here. The concern of the medical association came in the wake of violation of state government guidelines in the capital as well as in other parts of the state.

Dr Lobsang urged the people who are already infected with the virus to provide accurate information about their primary and secondary contacts and travel history so that the health officials could contain further spread of the disease. "People should be responsible in order to contain the pandemic even as most of the positive cases are asymptomatic," he said.

"People should avoid visiting the hospitals for minor problems as there are many chances that one can be infected. Hospitals are high risk zones and one should visit only in emergency situation," he added.

The IMA-AP also requested the state government to identify a separate Covid care centre for the health workers when found to be infected with the virus..

